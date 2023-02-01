Newcastle's Sean Longstaff feels it is a "blow" for Newcastle to lose "the best player in the Premier League" through suspension.

Newcastle midfielder Bruno Guimaraes was given a straight red card for a challenge on Samuel Edozie late in their semi-final win over Nottingham Forest, following a VAR review, and will now miss three games.

“Whenever we lose I think the best player in the Premier League, whenever we lose him it's going to be tough," Longstaff told BBC Radio Newcastle.

"Whenever we don’t have him in the team it’s going to be difficult.

"As much as it’s a blow to lose Bruno and we want him back as soon as possible, it’s an opportunity for other people to step up and take advantage of a chance."

Longstaff, who scored both goals against Forest, knows Newcastle can't celebrate for too long as they look to maintain their position in the top four when they come up against West Ham at the weekend.

"As soon as we get back in Thursday it will be focus on the next Premier League game which is really important," said the midfielder.

"We’re going to need the fans again, we’re going to need the atmosphere to try and get over the line.

"We know it’s going to be a battle to the end of the season but with new lads coming in, hopefully they give a bit of energy, a bit of spark, and could be what’s needed."

