Klopp on Mane, Diaz & Burnley challenge
- Published
Joe Bradshaw, BBC Sport
Jurgen Klopp has been speaking to the media before Liverpool’s game at Burnley on Sunday.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
Klopp says he will assess Sadio Mane today after the Senegal star returned from winning the Africa Cup of Nations. Jordan Henderson is back in contention for selection after his back injury.
He reiterated his praise for new signing Luis Diaz after he performed well against Leicester, but warned about drawing too many conclusions: “It was one of the best first games I saw from a new player but it was still only the first. We still need to see how he adapts to the intensity of the Premier League.”
On the strength of his squad: “It’s good to have options. The boys have played together for a while apart from Diaz, but we’ve never had so many available at once. It’s not easy to be a starter in this team and that’s a good thing.”
Klopp believes Burnley still have “a massive chance” of avoiding relegation despite being bottom of the table: “The quality they produced against Manchester United was incredible. It has always been uncomfortable playing there and we have to match their intensity or we’ll get nothing.”