Liverpool forward Divock Origi, whose current deal runs out in June, is set to join AC Milan in the summer. (Fabrizio Romano), external

Paris Saint-Germain are interested in Reds sporting director Michael Edwards, who has already confirmed he is leaving Anfield to seek a new challenge. (Telegraph - subscription required), external

Meanwhile, Championship leaders Fulham are lining up moves for Reds defenders Joe Gomez and Neco Williams. England international Gomez is rated at £23m by the club. Wales full-back Williams, 20, is currently on loan at Craven Cottage. (Express), external

Want more transfer gossip? Read Friday's full gossip column