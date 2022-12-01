Everton defender Ben Godfrey completed his first 90 minutes since he suffered a fractured fibula on the opening day of the season against Chelsea.

T﻿he 24-year-old has been featuring for the Everton Under-21s in recent fixtures but played the full game for the first time in their 2-1 win over Mansfield Town, which secure their place in the last 16 of the Papa John's Trophy.