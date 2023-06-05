Dan Burn has been named Professional Footballers' Association Community Champion for 2022-23, for his work off the pitch enriching the Newcastle area.

The 31-year-old defender was nominated for the award after supporting the Newcastle United Foundation. He spent 60 hours per week visiting the Great North Children's Hospital where he built relationships with the young patients.

On receiving the PFA Community Champion Award, Blyth-born Burn said: "It is very humbling to win this award. This is my community that I grew up and has always been special to me and I feel privileged to be able to help our community, supporting incredible initiatives.

"There have been a number of community events this season that have been really touching, meeting inspirational people and it's important that we can continue to make a difference to the lives of those living on our doorstep."