Postecoglou's most memorable Celtic quotes

On the day he arrived at Celtic

"I’m hoping that the supporters and everyone involved in the football club will see almost from the first day that the football we play will excite them and they look ahead and I’m well aware of what the expectations are in terms of success, so that’s why I’m here."

After losing to Hearts in his first league game

"Yeah, it’s hugely disappointing. The people in charge gave me an opportunity, put me in this position so in terms of that, I’m doing my job and they’re supporting me every day and we’re trying to work together, they don’t want me to fail."

After defeating Rangers 3-0 at Celtic Park

"We had 60,000 in tonight and I'm sure a lot of them walked in with probably some problems in their life, I think for this 95 minutes we made them forget that and feel good and that's something special."

After winning the 2021-22 Premiership title

"You can’t explain just what it means – not just for myself – but when I look around and what it means to people and the job we’ve been able to give them this year, it stays with you forever."

After defeating Dundee United 9-0 at Tannadice

"We don’t want to put a limit on the kind of team we want to be and the kind of football we want to play so days like today are really important that you set down a marker and you keep going until the end and set a standard hopefully we can build on."

After securing back-to-back Premiership titles

"Dare I say it we never stop. We’re always focused, always involved, always alert. I’m just really proud. This group of players and staff, they’ve just maintained an absolutely ridiculous standard this year. Just relentless in their approach."

After securing the domestic treble

"I’m going to be just a little bit selfish here because not just myself, my family, people around me have all worked really hard to enjoy this moment so as disappointing as that may be for people that’s what I’m going to do. I’m just enjoying this and I will enjoy for as long as I can before people drag me away to talk about other things."

The training session in which the 'we never stop' mantra was born

"Just get it into your heads: we never stop, we never stop. We'll stop at half-time, and then at the end of the game when we celebrate. But during the game we don't stop."