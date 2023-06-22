Mooy considering his Celtic future - gossip

Aaron Mooy is considering his Celtic future halfway through a two-year deal amid reports from his native Australia that the 32-year-midfielder old may retire. (Daily Record), external

Celtic coach Gavin Strachan has turned down an offer to become manager of English League One side Shrewsbury Town. (Scottish Sun), external

Valerenga midfielder Odin Thiago Holm was having a medical in London on Wednesday ahead of a transfer to Celtic after a fee was agreed between the clubs for the 20-year-old. (Stian Wahl on Twitter), external

Kyogo Furuhashi says he has not thought about his future under Brendan Rodgers, while fellow Japan forward Daizen Maeda says his priority is to make himself indispensable to the new Celtic manager. (The Herald), external

