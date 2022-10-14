'We don't fear anybody' - Robinson keen to kick on

A lack of fear is fuelling St Mirren’s rise, says manager Stephen Robinson, as they look to kick on with a five-game stretch of points.

The fourth-place Buddies had only lost one game in five before last weekend’s 4-0 defeat at Rangers.

Robinson’s men bid for a fifth straight home win when they face Kilmarnock this weekend before fixtures against Dundee United, Hibs, Ross County and St Johnstone.

"We believe we have five games coming up now where we can get points from and we want to go on that run, we want to make St Mirren a really hard place to come to,” said Robinson.

"We don't need to change a lot, we just need to be better at certain aspects of what we did last week.

"We don't fear anybody. We don't change a whole lot for anybody and it is about when we do make mistakes, looking at them, (asking) what were the reasons and try to rectifying them.

"We have to get back to winning ways again. It is not often I lose 4-0 and I am not disappointed with every aspect of the game.”