Speaking to BBC Sportsound after the slender win over Dundee United, manager Stevie Hammell said: "Before the game, the message was 'we don't want to be a good team to watch but they don't pick up points.' That's where we were at. To come away and win 1-0 here, I'd have taken that before the game. "There is relief there. Even towards the end, you can see it in the boys, there was a bit of nervousness there. It was a massive game for us and we made that quite clear to the boys. It was about getting over the line and we did that. "At the start of the game, we miss a few chances. We thought 'here we go again'. The most important thing wasn't the performance, it was the result and the points."