M﻿ike Minay, BBC Radio Manchester

"He’s back, he's back." They were Pep Guardiola's first words last night when I asked him about Riyad Mahrez.

The Algerian now has four goals in his last seven games - including two in two - and is looking sharper and more influential after drawing criticism from some fans on social media at the start of the season.

Against Chelsea in the League Cup his free-kick broke the deadlock and for the second it was his shot parried by Edouard Mendy that presented Julian Alvarez with the follow up.

"Many details prove me he’s back," added Guardiola. "He arrived late [in pre-season], wasn’t good in the beginning and now he’s back."

His form will frustrate due to the World Cup break that starts after this weekend.

Guardiola hopes the break doesn't affect his progress, adding: "Riyad will be so important second half of the season.

"His quality undeniable. His personality under pressure.

"People say he missed a penalty [against Copenhagen and Dortmund in the Champions League] but he got the ball and hit the penalty and that means a lot to me.

"He played against Sevilla, played really good and today played really good again."