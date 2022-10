Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp describes his side's 7-1 Champions League win over Rangers at Ibrox as a "freak result" and adds: "We were just on it. Meeting us at the wrong moment is not cool". (Scotsman), external

Former Rangers striker Kenny Miller believes the loss - Rangers' heaviest ever home defeat - will be "soul destroying" for the team. (Daily Record), external

Read the rest of Thursday's Scottish Gossip