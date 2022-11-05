St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson is keen for his side to keep up their impressive home form of late.

After suffering 1-0 defeats against Hibernian and Aberdeen in their opening two homes games, the Perthshire Saints have been more effective at McDiarmid Park.

“It was probably a focus after the first three or four games. We weren’t doing well enough and changed it a little bit at home, tweaked the tactics a little bit and I think it has helped us," said Davidson.

“I think we need to be getting more bodies forward and asking more questions of the opposition.

“It is a tough place, especially when the supporters get behind the team. Home form is so important in where you finish at the end of the season.

“It was one thing we needed to get better at from last season and the start of this season.”