M﻿otherwell v Celtic: Pick of the stats

well v celtic graphicSNS

  • Motherwell have lost each of their last three home league matches; they last lost four in a row at home in the top-flight in March 2017, via a run of five.

  • Motherwell have won just one of their last 31 league meetings with Celtic (D5 L25), and are winless in their last 14 such games at home (D4 L10).

  • Celtic are unbeaten in their last 55 league matches played in midweek (Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday), their longest ever such run (W45 D10).

  • Celtic have won each of their last 13 league matches against Motherwell; only from April 1962 to October 1973 have they have had a longer such run against the Steelmen (22 in a row).