Motherwell have lost each of their last three home league matches; they last lost four in a row at home in the top-flight in March 2017, via a run of five.

Motherwell have won just one of their last 31 league meetings with Celtic (D5 L25), and are winless in their last 14 such games at home (D4 L10).

Celtic are unbeaten in their last 55 league matches played in midweek (Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday), their longest ever such run (W45 D10).