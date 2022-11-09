VAR chaos mars the match-going experience

S﻿tuart Barrie, Livingston fan

It's fair to say VAR has had a huge impact in Scottish football in its short time with us.

Tuesday night's game against Aberdeen had so much VAR involvement the sponsors were seriously considering giving it player of the match until the second half!

The match experience for the punter is poor to say the least. The gap between a goal being scored and confirmation it stands is too long.

It's a horrible feeling when the wave of joy a goal brings is lost almost instantly as someone miles away scans for errors or misdemeanours.

We even had a gap of what seemed like four minutes when, after us laying siege to the Dons' goal for ages, they broke away and won a foul... only for it to be turned over for a handball that was by then a distant memory.

It's good to get these decisions when they go for you but the fans had no idea, inkling or even appeal for a penalty.

Hopefully the VAR processes will improve and the spectre of slow-motion introspection from a far will not hang over everything. It's early days but I'm not a fan of it so far.