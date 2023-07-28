St Mirren's Charles Dunne has been ruled out for the first three weeks of the season.

The defender picked up a calf injury in their 1-0 ViaPlay Cup win at Cowdenbeath on Tuesday night, however, the club initially feared a longer injury lay-off.

"He is not as bad as we first feared, we are looking probably about three weeks with Charles," said manager Stephen Robinson.

“So it is obviously a blow for us – but not as bad as we thought it was going to be.

“He has had a scan, he will be a similar time frame as Keanu (Baccus, who previously had a calf injury) so hopefully three weeks and he will be back available again."

New signing James Bolton, however, is ready to jump-start his career with the Buddies following injuries ruling him out for significant periods over the last two years.

Bolton said: “The last two years have been frustrating with injury.

“The lack of games in the last two years has made me hungry. I have moved everything to Scotland and I am looking forward to the challenge.”