Phil Cartwright, BBC Sport at Molineux

One of the problems Julen Lopetegui needs to solve if Wolves are to avoid a repeat of last season's worrying scrape with relegation is a lack of goals.

Wanderers were the lowest scorers in the Premier League in 2022-23, finding the net just 31 times in their 38 matches.

Lopetegui chose to pair Sasa Kalajdzic and Fabio Silva up front in Wednesday's goalless friendly against Luton Town and there were glimpses of neat combinations between the two.

Austria international Kalajdzic demonstrated clear endeavour and is a very tidy footballer, but he looked rusty at times - which is only to be expected for a player who missed almost all of last season after injuring his cruciate ligament on debut in September.

Lopetegui has already said this summer that it would be unfair to expect too much from him too soon as he continues his comeback from such a serious injury, and he will be much better for his 65 minutes against Premier League opposition.

As for Silva, he looked the most likely to break the deadlock against the newly promoted Hatters.

Particularly in the second half, he dropped off Kalajdzic to great effect to provide a link between midfield and attack. He fizzed one angled effort over the bar and forced a fine save from another having slipped free of his marker and broken into the penalty area.

Wolves broke their transfer record to sign Silva, then aged 18 and one of Europe's hottest prospects, from Porto for £35m in 2020.

His first two seasons at Wolves were a struggle, but a year of playing regular first-team football on loan at Anderlecht and PSV Eindhoven appears to have done him the world of good on the evidence of his pre-season outings.

It was Silva's name that the home fans were singing as they departed Molineux on Wednesday, and it would be something of a surprise if his name is not on the starting teamsheet when Wolves head to Manchester United for their season opener on 14 August.