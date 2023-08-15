Joe Bradshaw, BBC Sport

When the fixtures were released back in June, there was some scepticism that Newcastle United would be able to immediately back up the stellar 2022-23 season with a fine start this time.

Understandable scepticism too, considering games against Aston Villa (who beat them 3-0 as recently as April), Manchester City (who beat them 2-0 as recently as March), Liverpool (who beat them 2-0 in February) and high-flying Brighton were the first four games.

Hwoever, after demolishing Villa at St James’ Park on Saturday, that scepticism has been turned on its head. Perhaps now it’s those opponents who should be looking at Newcastle with increased wariness.

After all, the Magpies drew with Manchester City in a high-octane 3-3 affair last August. They pushed Liverpool all the way at Anfield, before slipping to a 97th-minute defeat (their only loss in the first half of last season). And Brighton? They were thumped 4-1 at St James’ Park in May.

A trip to Etihad Stadium is arguably the toughest fixture of the season and Newcastle are getting it out of the way early.

The Treble winners looked in decent nick on opening night against Burnley but do have a trip to Greece on Wednesday for their maiden Super Cup appearance against Europa League winners Sevilla.

They will also not have Kevin de Bruyne available after his injury at Turf Moor.

Saturday evening under the lights in Manchester will hold no fear for Eddie Howe and his buoyant side after their heroics on opening day.

And neither should it.