Same performances levels will see Livi progress against Ayr

Stuart Barrie, Livingston fan

Even if it is against Rangers, 4-0 isn’t a great scoreline, but it wasn’t a 4-0 game if that makes sense. We were decent for large parts of the game and even gave it a good go in the second half. A lower scoring game would have accurately reflected the match in my view.

However, Rangers have many advantages over us and the key one was their strength in depth - they have internationals and players on relatively massive wages on their bench. When their subs came on, our tired players found it hard.

I don’t care what anyone says, going to Ibrox is a free hit for is. It does not define our season, we have to be realistic and know any points are going to be very, very hard to find.

There’s positives to take in terms of performance but it’s on to the next one and that’s a mouth-watering game against Ayr United. We go into that strong favourites which is an unusual position for Livi to be in but if we show the same effort as we did against Rangers, we should get the result we want and into the hat for the next round.