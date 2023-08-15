Ross Mooring, Chelsea Fancast, external

With the capture of Moises Caicedo that could become a British record and the rumoured impending arrival of Souhampton's Romeo Lavia, Chelsea have double dipped in defensive midfield to address a long-standing squad weakness present since the departure of Nemanja Matic way back in 2017.

At £100m, however, Caicedo especially must channel his inner Claude Makelele to deliver a return on investment, no matter what commercial trickery the Blues are employing to sign so many high-priced stars.

Lavia himself impressed everyone in Southampton's shock 1-0 win at Stamford Bridge in February and gives new manager Mauricio Pochettino another option to combine with the Ecuadorian and Enzo Fernandez in central midfield.

Under the Clearlake ownership group, transfer spend on new arrivals is approaching £1bn - much of it not wisely it must be said - in just three transfer windows.

While a lot of talent has left the club in the same period, supporters will be delighted that a balance has now been struck between defence and attack.

Unbelievably, Chelsea might not be done with new arrivals still - a striker and a winger, as well as another senior goalkeeper to replace Kepa Arrizabalaga, are on the cards.

The pressure is now very much on for Pochettino and his players to deliver Champions League qualification this season.