St Johnstone 0-2 Hearts: What did the manager say?

St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean told BBC Scotland: “First half I thought we were the better side, I think our shape was good and I think we should have scored one or two goals.

“I think against a top side in Hearts you need to take your chances and albeit we didn’t, but as in performance wise I thought we were better, I thought we competed.

“The first goal changes the game as well, we lose the second because we’re chasing the game, but the first goal was a long ball into the box and we don’t deal with the first contact and they score with the second phase.

“Listen, I’m happy with my team, there are a lot of positives there and we’ll be fine, I just said that to them there, if they give me that every week then I’ll be happy.”