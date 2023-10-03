Marcus Rashford hasn't been in his finest form so far this season, registering just one goal and one assist in his first seven Premier League appearances. Erik ten Hag's side fell to a 1-0 defeat by Crystal Palace on Saturday, with Rashford missing some clear chances.

BBC chief football writer Phil McNulty has been taking questions from supporters on all things Premier League.

Mr Untactical asked: Interested to hear your thoughts on Rashford and Manchester United. I think there is a clear style of play from Ten Hag, but the players have not been able to perform. Is Rashford the weak link? He over-dribbles and loses possession almost every play.

McNulty answered: I would agree Rashford has not been at his best this season, but I would never describe him as a weak link. I think the whole team is short on confidence at the moment, so this has an impact on him.

Rashford is still a very talented player and Ten Hag will hope he forms a quick understanding with Rasmus Hojlund, who I think has shown real promise.

So, Rashford as United’s weak link? Not in my opinion.

Get Manchester United news and analysis sent to you