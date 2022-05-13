The FA Cup final between Chelsea and Liverpool will go the distance through extra time and penalties, according to former England captain Alan Shearer.

Liverpool won the Carabao Cup 11-10 on penalties against Chelsea back in February and Shearer believes another tight game is in prospect.

"These sides have played each other three times this season and there have been three draws," he said on BBC Radio 5 Live Breakfast.

"I'm going for a long afternoon and evening once again, extra time and penalties and, sorry Chelsea fans, I think Liverpool might nick it again."

Both sides have endured arduous seasons, with Chelsea winning the Club World Cup and Liverpool competing on all four fronts, but Shearer dismissed any suggestions tiredness may play a part.

"You're not telling me players will be tired going into an FA Cup final," he said.

"When you look at the size of their squads and the number of quality players each side has, it's more about the options available to the managers.

"I can't wait for the atmosphere of a full Wembley."

Listen again on BBC Radio 5 Live Breakfast from 1'51'00