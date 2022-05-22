'Biggest challenge in my career' - Conte

Spurs boss Antonio Conte to BBC Sport: “It was a perfect day for us. We got a place in the Champions League. I think for a club like Tottenham to play Champions League is a great opportunity. It was not easy because in England the league is very difficult. There are many top teams. To get a place in the Champions League means we did something excellent.

“Nine games ago [he believed they could finish fourth]. I was very clear with my players and the media. I said now I feel we are ready and can fight until the end. It was the perfect moment. The players know very well our schedule. We made a paper with our games and it was a fantastic run apart from Brighton. We got fantastic results and now we’re talking about the Champions League. It’s great for everyone at Tottenham.

“I think so [it’s one of his biggest achievements]. Honestly it’s never positive to come into a team during the season. For me it was a big challenge, maybe the biggest challenge in my career. When I stay at the top level as a coach. I wanted to prove myself in a different situation with a lot of problems to solve. I’m really satisfied. I want to thank my staff and my players. If we were able to reach this big achievement, it’s because everyone gave everything.”

On Son-Heung min sharing the Golden Boot: “This was our target. First to get in the Champions League but then when there was a chance to help Sonny reach the top scorer, we enjoyed it. I have seen his team-mates try to help him. The award is for Son but it’s for the whole team. They helped him reach this big achievement.”