Ruben Selles is not getting carried away by Southampton's recent form and said "we still have a long way to go" as they bid to avoid relegation from the top flight.

If the Premier League table was based on the past four games alone, Saints would be sixth and in the European places.

Selles said: "We don’t lose a lot of time working in those kind of tables. In the month I have been in charge, I’m very proud of what the boys have been doing.

"We have had some ups and downs but the performances have been strong. The reality is the reality and we still need to fight the relegation battle.

"It’s good that we made points in the last four games, but we still have a long way to go."

Selles hopes the 'new manager bounce' continues, adding: "It’s about habits, it’s about keeping doing the things we have been doing for the last month.

"We have the mentality to be 0.1% better every day. It's not stopping now, it's not stopping in two days, we are still trying to be better and we will try to be better every single day from today until my last day here.

"It has been good in a lot of terms but we know we can do it much better.

"I just see a team that can work together, I see fans that believe we can do it, I see a good environment and we are looking forward to the game tomorrow."