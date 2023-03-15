Since their return to the Premier League in 2012, Southampton have won just two of their 10 Premier League home games against Tottenham (D3 L5), with these wins coming consecutively in March 2019 and January 2020.

Against no side has Richarlison scored more Premier League goals than he has against Southampton, with his five goals coming in his past seven games against them. The Brazilian is yet to score in 18 Premier League appearances for Tottenham, however.