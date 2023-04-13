Mia Claydon, Green Street Hammers, external

Julian Dicks is one of the toughest and bravest players West Ham have ever seen.

If you ask a Hammers fan to think of him, they think of his clattering tackles, throwing his body on the line for the crossed irons on his chest. Known as 'The Terminator', Dicks was known by players and managers for standing up for what he believed to be true.

He said that he was disruptive in the changing rooms, never getting along with any manager he worked under; including at England youth, squaring up to then-manager, Dave Sexton, before kicking a bucket across the dugout.

He was sent off an incredible nine times in his career. Despite being a great man off the pitch, memories of Dicks trigger many former players.

Read the full piece here

Tell us your selection