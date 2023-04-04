M﻿ike Richards, Unholy Trinity, external

Sean Dyche made reference in his programme notes, to how much he was looking forward to his first Goodison Park experience under the lights and last night certainly didn’t disappoint.

More importantly for us, it further evidenced the resilience that has been instilled since the manager arrived at the club.

History tells you to expect the unexpected once the sun goes down and the floodlights begin to burn – see Crystal Palace and 'that' match for the most recent example.

After a largely forgettable, albeit encouraging first half, the spell was cast. From the split second moment of madness from Abdoulaye Doucoure, to the clearly severe "concussion" Harry Kane suffered in the aftermath, the second half had it all.

It’s fair to say, the most magical moment was saved for one Michael Keane. Often much maligned since his arrival in 2017, he had a second half that went from the ridiculous to the sublime.

After a clumsy tackle, that lead to the Spurs penalty, it felt right that he would redeem himself in such extraordinary fashion.

The pandemonium that ensued emphasised the importance of the strike, as well as the appreciation for a moment of complete wizardry.

There’s no place on earth like Goodison Park in those kind of moments. Cherished now more than ever, as the games dwindle away before our move to Bramley Moore.

Lets hope the same magic transfers to the banks of the royal blue Mersey.