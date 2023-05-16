J﻿ordan Chamberlain, Empire of the Kop, external

Curtis Jones has saved his Liverpool career. By the start of April he'd barely had a sniff because of recurring, niggling injuries, and many thought he'd be sold or loaned out this summer.

After all, an overhaul is imminent. James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita are set to leave and Liverpool are going to buying new midfielders, and likely for lots of money.

Stars such as Alexis Mac Allister, Mason Mount and Ryan Gravenberch - Liverpool's supposed targets - all play in Jones' position. So, where will he fit in?

The question now, though, is: how can Jurgen Klopp leave him out?

His superb double against Leicester City showcased his ability to make late surges into the box and finish with aplomb. Comparisons with another Scouser who used to do that quite regularly are pointless, but Jones has started all of Liverpool's seven Premier League wins in a row.

He's improved exponentially as his confidence and match fitness have increased. Jones is strong, technical and feisty. Importantly, he can keep the ball in tight spaces like Gini Wijnaldum used to, but also score and assist.

The big thing now for Jones is staying fit. Injuries have curtailed his Liverpool career so far, but right now, he's an automatic starter.

Klopp has given him an audition for his future and he's nailed it.