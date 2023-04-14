Frank Lampard says there will be no room for sentiment on his managerial return to Stamford Bridge.

Saturday's Premier League game against Brighton will see the 44-year-old take charge of a Blues home game for the first time since their 3-1 FA Cup win over Luton Town, his last game before being sacked by the club.

When asked how he feels about the return to the stadium where he had so much success as a player, Lampard said: "I’m delighted to be back.

"It will never fall short of me the honour of being manager, head coach in whatever capacity. I have done it before for a season and a half and I loved pretty much every minute and I’m happy to be back.

"I have performed at Stamford Bridge in one way or another for a long time over the years, so my overriding feeling absolutely is the focus on the job and trying to get wins.

"I’ll appreciate being back but I’ll have my serious face on."