We asked for your views on Monday's Premier League game between Nottingham Forest and Southampton, which Forest won 4-3.

Here are some of your comments:

Forest fans

Neil M: This was another nervy night with mammoth performances from Gibbs-White and Danilo. This is going down to the wire and Steve Cooper must keep his nerve with team selection and substitutions. Go Reds.

Lincolni: Too stressful to fully enjoy was the general opinion. We have become better at scoring and sharing the goals but we still leak too many. I can’t really see where we will get the win we need to secure safety but I have faith that it will happen. In Cooper we trust.

Jamie: We didn’t make it easy, but a major step towards potentially staying in this division. Southampton fought, but both teams had sloppy moments that showed why they’re where they are. Felipe’s goal was a beauty until VAR took it away. Wild night at the bottom of the table.

Scott: Conceded very poor goals but we scored some spectacular goals. Maybe Gibbs-White got man of the match but I think Danilo deserves a shoutout from his performance last night. We need to be better and stronger against Chelsea and Arsenal. We need to tighten up to stay in this division.

Southampton fans

Shawn: Monday's game didn’t relegate us. Sacking Ralph with no plan B, no striker bought either in the summer or January and messing around with team formations have led to this. Now we will have a mass exodus of players. Without the right manager appointment this will not be the end of the slide. We saw it before.

Jay: Southampton are officially relegated in my eyes now, this summer is huge for us as we are going to get a new manager and a new team as we are going to lose so many players in the next few months. The rebuild starts here.

Stewart: I read recently that Graham Potter would like the Southampton job. If that's still true the phone lines should be red hot. Perhaps he is too strong for the board but he's what we need. Bad management appointments, bad leadership at the top and, recently, inexplicable team selection. A recipe for relegation.

Geoff: At least we know now. Hopefully, we can do a Burnley, if we can keep our best new players and bring out their quality. Hope James Ward-Prowse goes to a good club. He deserves to flourish.