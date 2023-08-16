Former Chelsea and Scotland winger Pat Nevin speaking to BBC Sport on Tottenham: "Last season, Spurs finished eighth, 29 points adrift of title-winners Manchester City, but also 11 points short of Newcastle United in fourth.

In recent years, they have been a team targeting the top four and Champions League qualification. That is sure to be a challenge this season, especially if Chelsea and Liverpool have stronger campaigns, Newcastle continue to improve and Brighton and Aston Villa maintain their fine work. This, of course, not to mention last season’s top three of the two Manchester clubs, with Arsenal sandwiched inbetween.

Spurs have a new manager and style to bed in and all without Harry Kane. How will the funds generated from his sale be used in the remainder of the transfer window?

It may be that progress is more the target than any specific points haul. Top six might be fine, top four wonderful, but improvement and a sense things are going in the right direction the real focus.