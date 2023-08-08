Daniel Smith, Up Wi' The Bonnets podcast, external

Torrential rain. Groundsmen sweeping the water off the park during the game. Flames on show for the unveiling of the 2023-24 Championship winning flag. It can mean only one thing.

The Scottish Premiership is back!

I'll not lie to you, there was genuine fear that the match against Motherwell on Saturday was in serious danger of not going ahead due to the rain that had been lashing down for most of the morning.

Imagine that, the first game of the season having to be abandoned.

Flooded streets, with some resembling rivers, were a common sight around Dundee. A local supermarket even fell victim, as its roof caved in.

Nonetheless, the game did kick-off, with the groundsman doing a stellar job to keep the endless build up of water at bay, and our umpteenth comeback to the Premiership got under way.

The goal we gave away was a gift but our goal was well worked with the smallest man on the park, Lyall Cameron, heading home at the back post from a cross from the impressive Luke McCowan.

Dundee had the better chances and will feel like they should have ended the match with all three points.

We do look well equipped for the season ahead but a few experienced signings in certain positions would help us along the way.

Speaking of experience, the Dee signed Trevor Carson from St Mirren last week. He wasn't in the squad for Saturday but as soon as he's up to fitness I can see him being put between the sticks ahead of the impressive Job McCracken.

It may be unfair however but Dundee aren't paying money for a 35 year-old for him to sit on the bench.

So, to Paisley, where we face St Mirren in what will be a tough game for the Dark Blues.

I think St Mirren will be more of a test than Motherwell - they have just come off the back of a cracking season and look to be continuing that after their fantastic win in the capital against Hibs.

Hopefully they underestimate us because of our 'new boys' tag and we can get our first league win of the season.