New Leeds United manager Daniel Farke says the club must avoid another situation where first-team players are allowed to leave without bringing in any money.

In the past week, Robin Koch, Diego Llorente and Brenden Aaronson - all regulars in the Premier League last season - have all departed on loan.

Speaking to BBC Radio Leeds' Adam Pope after Wednesday's 2-0 pre-season defeat by Manchester United in Norway, Farke said: "We have already lost a few players.

"Everyone knows about the situation - they went out on loan so we don't get any money out of this.

"It's the situation after relegation, we have to accept this. No complaining, the situation is how it is. We just have to make sure, and have to be fully aware, this will never happen again in the future.

"We accept the situation. We know that it's a difficult task, but if it was easy everyone could do this.

"I'm looking forward to bringing the solidity and stability into this club and we have to wait until the end of August so we really know who is with us for the whole season.

"Obviously, there will need to be some good decisions over the next few weeks in order for us to win as many points as possible.

"It is a long time until the transfer window is over and we will see what happens."