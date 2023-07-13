Fulham defender Ibane Bowat has signed a new deal to keep him at the club until 2025.

The 20-year-old will also spend the 2023-24 season on loan at Austrian Bundesliga side TSV Hartberg.

Bowat joined the Cottagers in 2017 and spent last season on loan at Dutch side FC Den Bosch.

"I feel I’m developing well as a footballer, and the staff in the academy and first team have been excellent with me," Bowat said.

"Last season was a big step for me going to the Netherlands on loan and getting experience playing men’s football, so it was important I continue to play senior football this season.

"Going on loan to TSV Hartberg in Austria will mean I’ll be playing top-flight football in Europe, against big teams, and it’s an opportunity I didn’t want to miss."