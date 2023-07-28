Rangers confirm Danilo signing

Rangers have confirmed the signing of Brazilian striker Danilo on a five-year deal from Feyenoord.

The striker is the eighth signing of the summer for the Ibrox side.

Danilo told the club's website, external: "I’m super happy. I can’t wait to start playing at Ibrox in front of the supporters.

"I am so in love already with the club and I’m excited to be part of the Rangers team. It’s time to get to work and I hope that I can repay the love that they have shown to me.”