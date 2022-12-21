We have to change our "embarrassing" away record - McInnes

Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes has challenged his side to improve their “embarrassing” away record, starting with Friday’s Scottish Premiership match away at Motherwell.

The Rugby Park side have taken just one point and scored just two goals in their nine league matches on the road this term.

McInnes cannot pinpoint why Killie's away form is so poor, but he knows it must change if they are to avoid a relegation battle.

“The away record is certainly not a mental thing for me because I don’t see any real rationale for it,” said McInnes. “We do play on a different surface at home which is a real factor.

“In some of our away fixtures this season we’ve been very competitive but when you put the results together and you don’t pick up enough points and enough wins away from home, you have to change that.

“This feels like a game where we have a real opportunity to change the narrative of that away record, which is really disappointing and embarrassing.”

Kilmarnock can go above Motherwell if they win on Friday, and McInnes is viewing the match as a must-win.

“We’ve got a little mini league we keep private to ourselves,” he added. “We’re not where we want to be at the minute but we have got an opportunity to make that position look a lot healthier.

“When you’ve got an opportunity to play teams round about you, you have to treat it like a cup game because damaging the teams round about you can be pivotal once you get to this stage of the season and beyond.”