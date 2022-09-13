R﻿angers goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin has been recalled by Scotland for this month's closing National League fixtures.

M﻿cLaughlin, who has two caps, last made Steve Clarke's squad in November 2021 when he was on the bench as Denmark were defeated 2-0 at Hampden in the final World Cup qualifier.

H﻿aving now replaced Allan McGregor as Rangers' first choice, the 35-year-old is included along with Ibrox midfielder Ryan Jack, while defender John Souttar misses out through injury

C﻿larke's side, currently second in Group B1, complete the campaign by facing Ukraine home and away (21 and 27 September) either side of a Hampden meeting with Republic of Ireland (24 September).

S﻿cotland are a point behind Ukraine, with Ireland two points further back having played a game more.

T﻿he group winners are promoted to Nations League A and earn a play-off place for Euro 2024.