Rangers keeper McLaughlin recalled by Scotland
- Published
Rangers goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin has been recalled by Scotland for this month's closing National League fixtures.
McLaughlin, who has two caps, last made Steve Clarke's squad in November 2021 when he was on the bench as Denmark were defeated 2-0 at Hampden in the final World Cup qualifier.
Having now replaced Allan McGregor as Rangers' first choice, the 35-year-old is included along with Ibrox midfielder Ryan Jack, while defender John Souttar misses out through injury
Clarke's side, currently second in Group B1, complete the campaign by facing Ukraine home and away (21 and 27 September) either side of a Hampden meeting with Republic of Ireland (24 September).
Scotland are a point behind Ukraine, with Ireland two points further back having played a game more.
The group winners are promoted to Nations League A and earn a play-off place for Euro 2024.