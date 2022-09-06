Celtic have never won their first match in the Champions League group stage in 10 previous attempts (D2 L8); only Anderlecht have played in more editions of the tournament without ever winning their opener (12).

This will be Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti’s 19th season as a Champions League manager; he has seen his sides progress from the opening group stage in 15 of his last 16 editions, failing only with Napoli in 2018-19 in this time. Ancelotti has faced Celtic six times in the competition, all as Milan manager from 2004 to 2007, losing just once (W3 D2).