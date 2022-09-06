Celtic v Real Madrid: Pick of the stats
Celtic have never won their first match in the Champions League group stage in 10 previous attempts (D2 L8); only Anderlecht have played in more editions of the tournament without ever winning their opener (12).
This will be Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti’s 19th season as a Champions League manager; he has seen his sides progress from the opening group stage in 15 of his last 16 editions, failing only with Napoli in 2018-19 in this time. Ancelotti has faced Celtic six times in the competition, all as Milan manager from 2004 to 2007, losing just once (W3 D2).
This will be Real Madrid’s first European meeting with a Scottish club since the 1983 Cup Winners’ Cup final, which they lost to Alex Ferguson’s Aberdeen 2-1 after extra-time.