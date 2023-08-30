Arsenal v Man Utd: Pick of the stats

Arsenal have won four of their last five home league games against Manchester United, including the last two. They last won three in a row against the Red Devils between 1988 and 1991.

Manchester United have lost five of their last nine Premier League meetings with Arsenal (W2 D2).

Bukayo Saka has scored in each of his past three Premier League appearances against Manchester United. No player in Arsenal's history has ever scored in four consecutive league games against the Red Devils.