Manchester City have a verbal agreement in place to sign Wolves midfielder Matheus Nunes and his probable arrival is discussed on the latest episode of BBC Radio Manchester's We're Not Really Here podcast.

Co-presenter Mike Minay said: "I don't profess to be a Wolves expert or a Nunes expert, but I did see him against Manchester United [on 14 August] and he was really good that night. Wolves should have got something from that game and didn't, but he was impressive in the middle and took the United defence apart at times. I'm excited to see what he can do."

Likely to move in the other direction is City's England Under-21 midfielder Tommy Doyle, who is set to join Wolves on loan with the option of a permanent move.

England and Manchester City defender Esme Morgan said: "I think it's really good for him. His path to the first team is probably going to be fairly blocked, so being able to go to a club knowing you're going to be settled there for the next few years - it can be quite destabilising going on loan to different teams all of the time.

"He's such a talented player technically. We have adjacent pitches to the academy teams and he's so good on the ball, his delivery is insane and the way he strikes it is incredible. He'll have a really good Premier League career and if he turns into an absolute star, City will be the first ones at the front of the queue ready to take him back."

