MacLean on 'bad old ways', stamping authority in derby & transfers

Steven MacLean has been speaking to the media before St Johnstone face Dundee in the Premiership this weekend.

Here are the key points from the Saints boss:

  • MacLean hopes the draw away to Celtic that halted Saints’ winless start will be “very significant”.

  • He adds: “It’s crucial we build on that and don’t go back to our bad old ways”.

  • Eight new players featured – three making their debut – against Celtic and McLean says the whole team “took on board” what they were asked to do: “It’s a good sign moving forward because it’s something I’ve not been happy with of late.”

  • The point is “just a start” and Saints have to kick on now and keep improving.

  • Dundee have had a good start to the season and MacLean knows opposite number Tony Docherty well, adding: “It’s a derby, a big game, and one we want to stamp our authority on.”

  • The club have to get through red tape to complete the signing of Austrian midfielder Sven Sprangler, who featured in bounce game on Tuesday night.

  • On whether there will be further incomings aside from Sprangler: “Not sure. We’re working on a couple of things. I would like to bring one or two others in but don’t want the squad to be bloated as well. We’ll see what happens.”

  • MacLean confirmed Dan Phillips will continue as stand-in skipper whenever club captain Liam Gordon doesn’t play.

sns

Related Topics