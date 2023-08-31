Wolves manager Gary O'Neil says he is "delighted" with the signing of Enso Gonzalez.

The 18-year-old, who plays as a winger or behind the striker, has moved to Molineux on a six-year deal from Paraguayan side Libertad.

"He has a lot of talent, a lot of ability and a great work ethic. I've watched the footage of him and all the games I've watched he's always had a great desire to impact the game," O'Neil said.

"There's a nice grit and determination about him, together with the obvious qualities he has with his left foot and how he's able to carry the ball. He's young, so there's plenty of room for progression as well.

"He ticks all the boxes of a player you want to bring in, so I'm delighted to have him in the building."

Despite his talent, O'Neil says the youngster needs some time to settle in at the Molineux.

"He's very young, coming from South America, so there will be some adaptation time needed.

"He's also had a long couple of days as well, so we'll need to bed him in and help him with the transition of living in a new place, with a new group, and getting used to a very different league to what he was playing in.

"But I'm sure he can give us something this year and impact how productive we can be in the final third."