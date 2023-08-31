Aston Villa 3-0 Hiberian (agg 8-0): What Gray said

Hibs interim manager David Gray: "Every single player, they gave everything tonight. I thought we started really well, but at this level if you switch off, or make a slight mistake, you get punished.

"The biggest thing for me is that we were much better in possesion than we were in the first game [against Villa]. We gave a better account of ourselves and they went right to the very end.

"I think the players can be proud of what we've done. We never accept defeat so I'm not happy with the defeat.

"This is not about me. It's a difficult time for everyone involved. The club have asked me to do a job and I'll always try and do that to the best of my ability.

Asked whether he'd be interested in taking the job on a permanent basis: "My mindset is fully focused on Aberdeen. If we want to get back to nights like this, we need to get our domestic form better.

"Once we get past the weekend, we can reassess what my position will be, and that's a decision for the club.