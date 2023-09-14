Hearts v Aberdeen: Pick of the stats

Hearts v Aberdeen head to head stats

  • After their 2-1 win in May last season, Hearts are looking to pick up successive league victories over Aberdeen for the first time since May 2016.

  • Aberdeen are winless in nine league visits to Hearts (D3 L6), losing each of their last three in a row while shipping nine goals in the process (3 per game).

  • Hearts have failed to score in each of their last three league games, last going four without a goal in the Scottish Premiership in November 2018.

  • Along with St Johnstone, Aberdeen are one of just two winless sides in this season’s Premiership, while they last failed to win their first five games of a league season in 1999-2000 under Ebbe Skovdahl (first 9).

  • Only Celtic (64) have had more open play sequences of 10+ passes in this season’s Premiership than Hearts (39), while again only Celtic (16) have had more of these lead to a shot or touch in the opposition’s box than Hearts (9).

Related Topics