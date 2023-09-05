'Villa once again demonstrated a concerning lack of resilience'

David Michael, My Old Man Said, external

Unai Emery declared Aston Villa were "defensively weak" against Liverpool, which highlighted his plans to cover Tyrone Mings’ absense are actually still a work in progress.

Pau Torres has recently performed well against opposition who have given him time on the ball to play out. Liverpool though harried him and tested his basic defensive attributes, leaving the Spanish international centre-back flustered at times.

Emery had prepared all week for the game with a defensive formation that contained three centre-backs, so it was odd to see him abandon his strategy after just 19 minutes, when Villa, trailing 1-0, suffered their latest centre-back injury with Diego Carlos limping off.

The new loan signing, Clement Lenglet, was seen preparing to come on as a logical like-for-like replacement. However, there was a sudden change of plan. Instead, winger Leon Bailey was substituted on, but within a couple of minutes, Villa found themselves 2-0 down, and it was pretty much game over. Later, with Villa beaten, the sub was subbed off, and Bailey stormed off down the tunnel.

In his post-match press conference, Emery explained that, with the game lost, he wanted to look at various player combinations. He also noted that Bailey had played 90 minutes on Thursday. Didn’t he consider this when initially bringing him on? Or about denting the morale of a player, who’d been finding some form this season.

Certainly, it appeared that one of the game’s most astute tacticians had an off day, while his team once again demonstrated a concerning lack of resilience against stronger opponents.