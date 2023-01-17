'Squad in good shape but I fear we'll lose Fitzwater this month'

Stuart Barrie, Livingston fan

The last few weeks have brought brilliant results away Ross County and St Johnstone. These are tough places to pick up anything so it’s a really positive marker of where things are.

The last few weeks have also seen the transfer window and open it can close as quickly as possible for me. Firstly, it’s all a nonsense that is overtaken by the big-spending EPL clubs that have far too much money – that’s for another day.

For a club like Livingston, you get the fear around losing what you have more than what comes in to add to the squad.

I think we’ve got a great squad and other than getting in a penalty taker (our penalty miss record recently is becoming bizarre and continues to grow) we’re well covered when we get the injured players back.

Kurtis Guthrie has been missed since he was sidelined with an ankle injury three months ago, and will add goals and a different option to the strikeforce when fit.

There’s a strong chance we’ll lose Jack Fitzwater this window. The former West Brom centre-half was inconsistent at first but has become a mainstay and deserves the chance to find a bigger club.

Maybe we’re a little light on centre-backs but Morgan Boyes has impressed in his short run in the team and I’d like to see him stay there. We’ve also got Tom Parkes to come back, another player who has had his chances at Livi limited through injury.

In midfield we’ve got good options, if there was someone to come straight into the team then maybe that’s a place to add creativity but Steven Kelly has shone recently, Andrew Shinnie has been good in that role and Scott Pittman is due back from his first ever suspension (don’t get me started on VAR).

Big Joel Nouble has been good this season and rumours about him going to Hearts don’t seem to go away. We appear to have already signed his replacement with Steven Bradley signing from Hibs. He impressed on his debut and looks promising.

It’s probably because Davie Martindale has a knack of finding gems from the lower leagues, or getting a game out of players who have lost their way or love for football, that gives me confidence that if we lose players, I know we will get at least the same quality of replacement in.

So just shut the window now and we can all crack on with the important stuff…. like moaning about VAR and us being always last on Sportscene!