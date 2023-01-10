Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag will choose David de Gea or new signing Jack Butland to be in goal for Tuesday's Carabao Cup quarter-final against Charlton Athletic.

Keeper Butland joined on a six-month loan from Crystal Palace after Martin Dubravka, who played in the past two rounds, was recalled by Newcastle United.

Bruno Fernandes is suspended after he was booked against Aston Villa and Burnley in the competition so far.

Fellow midfielder Donny van de Beek and forward Jadon Sancho are also both set to miss out.

Sancho has returned to individual training but Ten Hag has warned against rushing the England international back, while Van de Beek is still being assessed after he was taken off against Bournemouth in the Premier League last week.

