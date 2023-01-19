James Maddison could return for Leicester this weekend: “He’s doing very well so we’re hoping he can be involved. He’s such a gift as a player. The confidence he gives other players – that’s when you know you’ve got a great player.”

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Dennis Praet have also been back in training so are likely to be available. Ayoze Perez is a doubt.

On the potential signing of FC Copenhagen’s Victor Kristiansen: “I’ll speak about players when they’re signed. Luke Thomas has been brilliant for us as a young player but he can’t play in every single game so it’s important. We’ve lost two full-backs, which was a big blow.”

He has empathy with the frustrations of supporters: “I think transparency is important. We went from challenging for the Champions League to not being able to buy players. I spoke to Top yesterday and he’s so ambitious for the club. My message to fans is to trust the board.”

On getting the supporters onside: “It’s our job to inspire them. We have to deliver a performance that ensures they get behind the team. When Leicester are at their best, there’s been that connection with the team and the fans. It’s so important now to be together.”