Sutton's predictions: Wolves v Man Utd

Sutton's prediction: 1-2

This is a tricky one to call because Wolves will be full of confidence after their last-gasp win over Everton in Julen Lopetegui's first game in charge.

They will have a real go at Manchester United but I think the progress Erik ten Hag's side have made means they will be able to deal with that.

United were dominant in their win over Nottingham Forest and we are starting to see them play the way Ten Hag wants them to.

It definitely helps that no-one is talking about Cristiano Ronaldo any more, and whether the team is better off with or without him.

He has gone and, although it's a bit early to say the club is more in harmony now, the team are certainly playing that way.

Maulo's prediction: I'd love to say 10-0 to United with Rashford scoring six but I'm going to try to be realistic here! We don't know how Wolves will approach this but they will be full of belief under Lopetegui so this is going to be difficult for us. I'm still going for a United win, though! 1-3

F﻿ind out how Sutton and Maulo think the rest of the games will go and cast your vote here