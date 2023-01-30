January transfer window hits from the past 20 years
Luis Suarez - (Ajax to Liverpool)
Year signed: 2011
Fee paid: £22.7m
Year left: 2014 (to Barcelona)
During the 2013-14 season, Luis Suarez was involved in 43 goals - 31 goals, 12 assists - which was more than any other player in the top five leagues, and finished what would be his final season with Liverpool as the Premier League's top scorer and winner of the PFA and Football Writers' Player of the Year awards.
After a controversial time at Anfield, where he served two bans, the striker left for Barcelona in the summer of 2014 in a £75m deal. He scored a total of 82 goals in 133 appearances for the club.
Virgil van Dijk – (Southampton to Liverpool)
Year signed: 2018
Fee paid: £75m
Year left: Still at club
Eyebrows were raised at the amount Liverpool paid Southampton for Virgil van Dijk in 2018 - a world record £75m at the time - but the Dutch centre-back has been worth every penny with his assured performances in defence.
Since joining the Reds, he has won the Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup and League Cup, along with the Uefa Super Cup and Fifa Club World Cup. He was also voted PFA Players' Player of the Year in 2018-19.
