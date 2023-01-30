Luis Suarez - (Ajax to Liverpool)

Year signed: 2011

Fee paid: £22.7m

Year left: 2014 (to Barcelona)

During the 2013-14 season, Luis Suarez was involved in 43 goals - 31 goals, 12 assists - which was more than any other player in the top five leagues, and finished what would be his final season with Liverpool as the Premier League's top scorer and winner of the PFA and Football Writers' Player of the Year awards.

After a controversial time at Anfield, where he served two bans, the striker left for Barcelona in the summer of 2014 in a £75m deal. He scored a total of 82 goals in 133 appearances for the club.